Kendrick Lamar says that he tries to say “completely off” social media most of the time. The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper discussed his online presence during a new interview with The New York Times. During the piece, Lamar sat down with his long-time collaborator Dave Free.

“My social media, most of the time, is completely off,” he said. “Because I know, like … I can easily smell my own [expletive]. I know. … Like, I’m not one of those dudes that be like, Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

As of Tuesday, Lamar has no posts up on his Instagram page while he also infrequently posts on Twitter.

Later in the interview, Lamar discussed his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which he says is his most personal yet.

“I’ve never expressed myself the way I expressed myself on this album,” Kendrick said. “From the moment I started picking up a pen and started freestyling. This was the moment that I was trying to get to without even knowing at the time.”

Lamar released the album back in May, five years after his previous effort, Damn. It received eight nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The album features Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, as well as Taylour Paige, Sampha, and many more.

Check out Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s cover for The New York Times below.

pgLang for The New York Times pic.twitter.com/67vqFqkIxR — pgLang (@pgLang) December 27, 2022

