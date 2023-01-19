One of 2022’s best albums is still giving us great new songs to bump… kind of. New Kendrick Lamar leaks, seemingly recorded during the making of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, surfaced on Spotify. Moreover, they appeared in a playlist titled “Morale Pack” from user Marozy. Previously, the user leaked versions of Kanye West’s “City in the Sky” and “Mr. Miyagi.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, those songs are still available on Spotify, and time will tell if the Kendrick leaks stay as well. Furthermore, the three new tracks are titled “Pure,” “Make Me Happy,” and “Computer Love,” respectively. Given similar lyrical references, flows, and themes, these songs sound like they came out of Mr. Morale’s headspace. What’s more is that Baby Keem’s influence is also pretty apparent in these cuts.

Moreover, Keem’s track “vent” originally leaked with a more developed Kendrick verse, which appears in part on “Pure” and on “cocoa.” Also, the new leak was reportedly produced by Pharrell.

someone posted Kendrick leaks on streaming, immediately everyone that “hates” leaks… is posting the link 😹 pic.twitter.com/g0V9dq0HUB — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, “Make Me Happy” features some lines from “Purple Hearts,” like “Crown on Bob Marley, wrist on Yo Gotti.” Interestingly, “Computer Love” features a lustful refrain and an old-school beat courtesy of the sample, a 1986 Zapp track of the same name. Even though the “HUMBLE.” star’s fifth LP set a high bar, these leaks step up to that caliber.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers sent shockwaves through the game in more ways than one, being Spotify’s most popular rap album of 2022. In addition to the heap of critical acclaim the album’s already amassed, the Grammys nominated it for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album this year. As such, it’s no surprise that its leaks are still pretty good tracks. Much like To Pimp A Butterfly and the following untitled unmastered. demos, maybe we’ll soon see a collection of B-sides from the Compton MC.

Regardless, what did you think of Kendrick Lamar’s leaks on Spotify? Are you still hungry for more from the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers sessions? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the week’s new releases.

