Rap superstar Jay-Z has released a list of his favorite tracks from the year, and some of the most popping artists are included. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Drake, and more made the playlist’s cut, which is currently available to stream on TIDAL.

Showcasing his diverse taste in music, the “Big Pimpin’” rapper’s picks for 2022 featured a mixture of genres. From Bad Bunny and Burna Boy to Vince Staples and Glorilla, it’s clear that Jay-Z is keeping up with the latest music trends and styles.

Season's Greetings from the GOAT. Introducing Jay-Z's Year End Picks 2022, curated by @sc. Available now exclusively on TIDAL

Showing love to his wife, the Brooklyn native listed multiple songs from Beyoncé’s latest Renaissance album. “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” and “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” earned their spots on the list, proving to be Jay-Z’s favorites.

Giving a nod to himself, the billionaire included his collaboration with Pusha T and Pharrell WIlliams “Neck & Wrist.” Released this past April, the single spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jay-Z also took notice of SZA’s S.O.S. and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, with songs from both projects featured on the playlist.

Tapped into the current rap scene, he also listed several 2022 hip-hop hits like Gunna’s “Pushin P” and Lil Uzi Vert’s viral social media single “Just Wanna Rock.”

In 2019, Lil Uzi Vert signed with Roc Nation after having a dispute over the release of Eternal Atake. Fans launched a “Free Uzi” campaign that year after DJ Drama and Don Cannon allegedly blocked the album’s release.

The Philadelphia rapper has often shown his gratitude for Jay-Z, who he appears to consider a mentor. In 2020, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he helped him get to the bag.

“Jay-Z and Des helping me get 100 million dollar deals Forreal.” he wrote at the time.

Do you agree or disagree with Jay-Z’s 41-track list for 2022? Check it out here and share your take in the comments.