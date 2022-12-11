Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers undeniably became one of the most successful albums released in 2022. Even with all the new tracks he provided his fans this year, though, the Compton native has still fallen victim to a leak.

As HipHopNMore reports, a handful of titles from his To Pimp A Butterfly era have surfaced online. The father of two is no stranger to antics like this. In early 2018, a selection of his Kanye West collaborations made rounds across the internet. That same year, songs made with artists like SZA and Jay Rock also unexpectedly showed up.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

2019 was when fans heard several random records of Lamar’s from 2009 without his consent. Finally, in 2020 he fell victim once again, although some of those leaks did end up on his 2022 album in one capacity or another.

On Sunday (December 11) the culprits struck again, sharing some throwaway titles from the DAMN. rapper’s 2015 album. Firstly, we have “Falsehood.” The groovy song consists of three verses, the last of which we previously heard on the album version of “i.”

As our source notes, the track features a bar seemingly written for Dr. Dre to record. Instead, Kung-Fu Kenny gives us his best impression of the “Still D.R.E.” hitmaker.

Another surprisingly surfaced title is “Organized Madness.” Far less orthodox in nature, it boasts an appearance from Thundercat at the end. Close listeners will notice that some of the lyrics from the unused song were reworked into “Complexion.”

In other news, it was revealed at the end of November that K-Dot is due to headline 2023’s Primavera Sound Festival. If audiences are lucky, he just may perform some of these random new arrivals during his time on stage.

Check out the recently surfaced Kendrick Lamar leaks here. Afterward, let us know which one of the songs is your favourite in the comments.

