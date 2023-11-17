Kanye West Claims He’s Not Anti-Semitic In Alleged Snippet: “I Just F*cked A Jewish B*tch”

Kanye West has been going through an interesting transformation lately. However, interesting doesn't necessarily mean good. In fact, this transformation has been downright difficult to watch. This time last year, Ye was going on every single talk show he could and would espouse anti-semitism. It got so bad that Adidas had no choice but to drop him. Overall, there were a lot of people who dropped Ye out of their lives. That said, there are still a lot of people who are keeping him around.

For instance, Ty Dolla $ign continues to work with Kanye. They are working on a collaborative album together, and it still remains to be seen if it will ever be released. Fans are very excited for this project, and while it started being made in Italy, it is now in Saudi Arabia. Ye is making music in the desert and he has a very unique studio set up. Now, some snippets are starting to make their way to the internet. In the snippet down below, you can hear Ye address the anti-semitism concerns, albeit in the worst way possible.

Kanye West In Saudi Arabia

"They say I’m anti-Semitic but I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch," Ye raps. These bars are extremely distasteful, especially when you consider everything that has taken place as of late. However, he does not seem to care. Instead, he is just doubling down on the attention-seeking. Only time will tell whether or not his new album even comes out at this point. He has scrapped plenty of albums in the past, and we're sure he hasn't done it for the last time.

Let us know what you think of the snippet, in the comments section below. Are you still rocking with Kanye, or are you done with him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

