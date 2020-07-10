anti-semitic
- MusicKanye West Claims He's Not Anti-Semitic In Alleged Snippet: "I Just F*cked A Jewish B*tch"Ye cannot help himself.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Speaks On Growth After Anti-Semitic CommentsThe media star spoke on how he learned from that experience, and on the steps he's taken since to right his wrongs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye's N-Word Tweet About Anti-Semitism Deleted By TwitterYe continues to share his unfiltered thoughts.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Dropped By CAA As Doc Gets Shelved: ReportNo only has Creative Arts Agency cut ties with Ye, but a documentary about the rapper has been axed amid his latest scandal.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West's Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic CommentsYe's trainer questions why people were more upset over the "White Lives Matter" shirt than his anti-semitic remarks.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLakeith Stanfield Apologizes After Moderating Clubhouse Room That Turned Anti-SemiticLakeith Stanfield posted an apology on Instagram after moderating a Clubhouse chat room that turned anti-Semitic.By Cole Blake
- SportsAdam Silver Comments On Meyers Leonard ControversyAdam Silver is taking a strong stance on the Meyers Leonard situation.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMeyers Leonard Receives Further Discipline After Using Anti-Semitic SlurMeyers Leonard's Twitch stream controversy has proved quite costly.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMeyers Leonard's Punishment For Anti-Semitic Slur RevealedMiami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has been placed on indefinite leave from the team over his anti-Semitic language.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMeyers Leonard Under Fire For Using Anti-Semitic Slur On TwitchMeyers Leonard was caught in 4K.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsWiley Drags Drake Into Anti-Semitic Rant; Gets Dropped By ManagementWiley's facing serious backlash following anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram.By Aron A.
- MusicMaster P Thinks Nick Cannon Should Not Have ApologizedMaster P speaks his mind. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramWack 100 Extends His Support To Nick CannonWack 100 stands in Nick Cannon's corner following a week of controversy surrounding anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast.By Aron A.
- TVNick Cannon To Remain Host Of "The Masked Singer" Following ApologyFox announced that Nick Cannon will keep his job as host of "The Masked Singer" after he apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments once again.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Makes "Wild N' Out" Demands After ViacomCBS FiringNick Cannon issues a response to his firing from ViacomCBS, making demands about his hit show "Wild N' Out."By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reacts To Nick Cannon's Firing: "No More Wilding Out Hun"Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS because of anti-Semitic comments, prompting 50 Cent to react on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDeSean Jackson Receives Punishment For Anti-Semitic PostsThe Philadelphia Eagles are using this as a teachable moment for DeSean Jackson.By Alexander Cole