India Love Praises Kai Cenat For Building A "Streaming Empire"

BY Devin Morton 159 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
india-love-praises-kai-cenat-pop-culture-news
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
India Love praises Kai Cenat for the work he's done as a streamer, complimenting his creativity and "inspiring" nature.

Model India Love has become one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming space. She was one of the many names who Kai Cenat invited to his "Streamer University" in May. During the event, she was the "Professor of Love," teaching one of the several "classes" offered. In a new interview with Speedy Morman of Complex, Love praised Cenat for building what she referred to as a "streaming empire."

"The streamers are taking over in every category," India Love said. "Seeing a Kai Cenat and seeing how crazy of an empire he's built and how far he's taken it creative-wise and just like, for the people," she continued. "It's not just inspiring, but it makes you feel like you could do it too."

The clip, posted to Complex's official Instagram page, received a mixed reaction. Some agreed. One user likened Cenat's stream to the variety show vibes Arsenio Hall's talk show used to provide in the 1990s. Others were much less receptive. One user questioned what categories streamers are actually taking over in, adding that they're not taking over in sports, television or music.

Read More: Drake Fans Revisit Scathing "Family Matters" Bar Due To Unearthed Rihanna Photo

India Love DDG

Of course, Kai Cenat is not the only streamer that India Love's been linked to. Since the end of Streamer University, the model's had very nice things to say about streamer/rapper DDG. DDG has been in a very public custody battle with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey, who also alleges that he abused her.

Love referred to DDG as "genuine" and "respectful," comments that received backlash due to the Michigan rapper's ongoing legal woes. Rumors of a romantic relationship between the pair became increasingly prevalent when Love got caught twerking on DDG during a pool party.

During her interview with Morman, she also revealed that her favorite thing about DDG is that they "respect each other's boundaries." She added that the flirty dynamic of their relationship is all for show, maintaining that the pair are just friends. Whatever the case may be, it's clear that India Love has a healthy respect for the livestreaming space. Love officially opened her Twitch account in April. She's already amassed over 550,000 followers thanks to her involvement in Streamer University.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
India Love Favorite Things DDG Duke Dennis Gossip News Gossip India Love Reveals Her Favorite Things About DDG & Duke Dennis Amid Romance Rumors 1314
Drake Praise India Love DDG Hip Hop News Viral Drake Shares Passionate Praise For India Love And Fans Can't Help But Feel Bad For DDG 5.0K
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Pop Culture India Love Compares Herself To Jesus While Responding To Backlash For Dancing On DDG 3.5K
Rolling Loud California 2025 Pop Culture India Love Sparks Furious Debate After Praising DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations 4.5K