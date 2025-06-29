India Love Praises Kai Cenat For Building A "Streaming Empire"

Model India Love has become one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming space. She was one of the many names who Kai Cenat invited to his "Streamer University" in May. During the event, she was the "Professor of Love," teaching one of the several "classes" offered. In a new interview with Speedy Morman of Complex, Love praised Cenat for building what she referred to as a "streaming empire."

"The streamers are taking over in every category," India Love said. "Seeing a Kai Cenat and seeing how crazy of an empire he's built and how far he's taken it creative-wise and just like, for the people," she continued. "It's not just inspiring, but it makes you feel like you could do it too."

The clip, posted to Complex's official Instagram page, received a mixed reaction. Some agreed. One user likened Cenat's stream to the variety show vibes Arsenio Hall's talk show used to provide in the 1990s. Others were much less receptive. One user questioned what categories streamers are actually taking over in, adding that they're not taking over in sports, television or music.

India Love DDG

Of course, Kai Cenat is not the only streamer that India Love's been linked to. Since the end of Streamer University, the model's had very nice things to say about streamer/rapper DDG. DDG has been in a very public custody battle with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey, who also alleges that he abused her.

Love referred to DDG as "genuine" and "respectful," comments that received backlash due to the Michigan rapper's ongoing legal woes. Rumors of a romantic relationship between the pair became increasingly prevalent when Love got caught twerking on DDG during a pool party.