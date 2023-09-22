Kanye West Defense From Adidas CEO Leads To Swift Clarification From The Brand

Kanye West and Adidas are no longer business partners. Although they made billions of dollars together, it became clear they needed to split. Following Kanye's barrage of anti-semitic remarks, Adidas took action and put an end to their contract. However, they had to rejoin forces recently so they could sell off a whole bunch of Yeezy stock. It was a successful restock that allowed Ye and Adidas to get some money back after staggering losses.

Recently, the Kanye x Adidas partnership was relitigated by none other than Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden. Gulden was on a podcast where he revealed how he believes Ye is not a bad person. Moreover, he praised him for his creativity. “I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I would call street culture. He’s extremely creative," Gulden said. "I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person, it just came across that way."

Kanye West x Adidas

Of course, a lot of people took issue with this as they felt it was a diminishing of Ye's words. Well, Adidas decided to take action and issued a statement to the Associated Press. In this statement, they make it clear that they feel like the end of their Ye partnership was the right thing to do. “Our decision to end our partnership with Ye because of his unacceptable comments and behavior was absolutely the right one,” Adidas exclaimed. “Our stance has not changed: Hate of any kind has no place in sports or society, and we remain committed to fighting it.”

This was a small but significant controversy for Adidas given the fact that they had to respond. Hopefully, they have learned their lesson as it pertains to Ye. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

