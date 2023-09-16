Jordan Luka 2 “Black/Bright Crimson” Release Details

The Jordan Luka 2 is a cool pair of sneakers that lots of folks are excited about. They're set to drop in a fresh "Black/Bright Crimson" color combo soon, which means they'll look sleek and pop with a bright red touch. These shoes aren't just about style; they've got some comfy features too. The cushioning inside makes your feet feel cozy so that you can wear them all day without any fuss. Plus, they've got a sturdy sole that gives you a good grip, so you won't slip around.

Whether you're hitting the basketball court, going for a walk, or just chilling with friends, these kicks have got you covered. The Jordan Luka 2 is all about keeping it simple, looking sharp, and feeling comfortable. So, if you're into stylish and comfy sneakers, keep an eye out for the "Black/Bright Crimson" release – it might just be your next favorite pair. Keep reading to learn about when this newest Luka Doncic basketball sneaker is releasing and how you can secure your pair.

"Black/Bright Crimson" Jordan Luka 2

Image via @gc911

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black mesh and other durable materials construct the uppers, and a speckled plate on the sides is visible. Bright crimson accents can be found all over. A crimson Jumpman can be found on the midsole, and Luka Doncic's logo can be found on the tongue, also in bright crimson. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean black and crimson colorway that keeps you locked in for the big game.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 "Black/Bright Crimson" will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @gc911

Image via @gc911

