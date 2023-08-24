Jordan Luka 2 “Lake Bled” Officially Unveiled

A new colorway for the Jordan Luka 2 is here.

The Jordan Luka 2 is a significant addition to the Jordan Brand lineup. It’s a basketball shoe designed to meet the needs of athletes on the court. Named after the rising star Luka Dončić, it aims to blend performance and style. The shoe features a high-top silhouette, providing ankle support crucial for basketball players. Crafted for durability and breathability, the upper becomes essential during intense games. Also, the midsole incorporates cushioning technology to ensure comfort and shock absorption, aiding in quick movements and jumps.

The outsole’s traction pattern enhances grip on the court, promoting agility and stability. Its sleek design incorporates the Jordan Brand’s iconic logo and signature detailing, maintaining a connection to the brand’s heritage. The release of the Jordan Luka 2 showcases the brand’s commitment to evolving performance footwear. With a fusion of design and functionality, it’s an example of how Jordan Brand adapts to the dynamic nature of basketball and the athletes who drive it forward.

“Lake Bled” Jordan Luka 2

Jordan Luka 2
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole features a bright red Jumpman logo. The upper of the sneaker is constructed from light blue mesh, with icy blue accents flowing into it. Also, bright red accents are present near the laces and on the tongue. The tongue features Luka Doncic’s “LD” logo. The lacing system features a rope lace that surrounds the sock liner, creating a visual “lock-in” system. Overall, the sneakers prioritize performance and sport the colors of Slovenia’s Lake Bled.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Lake Bled” will be released on September 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Lake Bled
Image via Nike
Jordan Luka 2
Image via Nike

