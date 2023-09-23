Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Black/Wolf Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen is generating excitement in the world of basketball footwear. An upcoming "Black/Wolf Grey" colorway is set to hit the shelves, adding a fresh and stylish option to this already impressive lineup. This iteration of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen combines sleek black with wolf grey accents, creating a visually appealing design that is sure to turn heads on and off the court. The colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the shoe's dynamic look, making it a standout choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen is designed for peak performance, boasting cutting-edge technology and innovation. Its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning provide the support and comfort necessary for intense basketball games. With the "Black/Wolf Grey" colorway on the horizon, fans of LeBron James and Nike basketball shoes can anticipate a new, versatile addition to their collection. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen continues to evolve, offering both style and substance for those who demand the best from their athletic footwear.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Glitter Swoosh” Release Details

"Black/Wolf Grey" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a geometric pattern and a white midsole. A grey mesh constructs the uppers, with a black lining found throughout. A white Nike Swoosh features black stitching and a smaller, silver Swoosh below it. "Nike LBJ" is located on the tongue, and King James' logo is located on the black tongue. Finally, the sneakers feature a silver "XX" detail on the heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Black/Wolf Grey” will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Dragon” First Look

[Via]