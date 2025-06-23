Oklahoma City Thunder Are The New NBA Champions, Beat Indiana Pacers In Game 7

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 NBA Finals - Game Seven
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 22: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves to become the 2025 NBA champs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured their first NBA championship on Sunday (June 22) after a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The team was led by the 2024-2025 NBA Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 

It was a hard-fought game for the Thunder as the Pacers kept the game close until the last minute of the fourth quarter. The Pacers' star player, Tyrese Haliburton, suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Game 7. He never returned to the game. 

The Thunder would celebrate the tremendous victory with their hometown crowd, with Game 7 being held in Oklahoma City. The Thunder would don Nike t-shirts with the message “Won For The City.” The Thunder’s leading scorer in Game 7 was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 35 points. 

The Thunder held the Pacers to only 41.4 % shooting on field goals. Indiana’s 91 points were the team’s lowest total of the playoffs. OKC’s championship ended the team’s best season in their 17-year history. 

More: Carmelo Anthony Traded To Oklahoma City Thunder: Report

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Champs

Ahead of the victory, the team was 16-7 in the postseason. OKC fans worldwide flooded social media with celebratory comments. “I speak for all OKC fans when I say this championship means nothing after we intentionally injured Haliburton in game 7,” tweets a die-hard fan. 

Another fan congratulated the Thunder, tweeting, “Congrats - amazing Game 7, really fun one to watch, incredibly well-deserved.”

Naturally, Pacers fans would weigh-in on the victory with Haliburton claims. They tweeted, “Halliburton would’ve sent you guys to the shadow realm so fast.”

Other fans would explain the Thunder’s chemistry that led to the team’s NBA championship. The analysis broke down the team's drafting history, team building, and gameplay. Overall, patience was the common denominator among fans.

“The Thunder built this from the ground up,” tweets a fan. “Draft capital turned into chemistry, patience turned into poise. This is what happens when a front office plays the long game and trusts player development. A championship made, not bought.” 

The Thunder's victory parade has not been announced at this time.

More: The Oklahoma City Thunder's Charter Plane Lands Safely Despite Massive Dent

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament Sports Twitter loses it at Thunder-Pelicans Play-In Matchup 1307
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS Sports NBA Announces MVP Finalists: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 988
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.0K
Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder Sports Kevin Durant Reacts To Getting Booed In OKC 951