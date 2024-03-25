Nike Cortez “White/Light Armory Blue” Officially Revealed

Get ready to step into style with the upcoming Nike Cortez in the "White/Light Armory Blue" colorway. This classic silhouette gets a fresh update with a crisp white leather base that exudes timeless elegance. The light blue and grey overlays add a subtle pop of color and texture, creating a sophisticated look that's perfect for any occasion. With its iconic design and versatile colorway, the Nike Cortez is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to the gym, these sneakers offer the perfect blend of style and comfort.

The Nike Cortez has been a streetwear staple since its debut in the 1970s, and this latest iteration pays homage to its heritage while offering a modern twist. The "White/Light Armory Blue" colorway is a fresh take on a classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. Whether you're rocking them with jeans and a t-shirt or dressing them up with a casual dress, the Nike Cortez in "White/Light Armory Blue" is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Stay tuned for their release and elevate your sneaker game with this iconic silhouette from Nike.

"White/Light Armory Blue" Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber white sole with a white and grey midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers, with grey suede overlays. A light blue leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and white laces complete the design. Light Nike branding is found on the heels, embroidered into the leather. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Cortez “White/Light Armory Blue” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

