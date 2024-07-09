Nike Cortez “Black Satin” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Cortez remains a timeless classic in the world of sneakers. Its upcoming "Black Satin" colorway adds a new twist to this iconic silhouette. This version features a sleek, all-black satin upper, giving it a luxurious and modern appeal. Also, the satin material provides a smooth texture and a subtle sheen, enhancing the shoe's aesthetic. The black-on-black design ensures versatility, making it easy to pair with various outfits. The Nike Cortez "Black Satin" stays true to the original design while incorporating contemporary elements. The shoe features the classic EVA midsole for cushioning and comfort. The herringbone-patterned outsole ensures durability and traction.
The black satin upper is complemented by black laces and a black midsole, creating a cohesive look. The minimalistic design emphasizes Cortez’s streamlined silhouette, making it a stylish choice for both casual and formal wear. This colorway highlights Nike’s ability to innovate while respecting the heritage of its designs. The "Black Satin" Cortez is perfect for those who appreciate classic style with a modern twist. Its understated elegance and comfortable fit make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.
"Black Satin" Nike Cortez
The sneakers feature a grooved black sole with a matching midsole that features a grey streak. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of black suede and satin. Further, the Nike Swoosh is featured in black suede. Finally, the laces and the sock liner are black as well and are satin-styled, adding to the class of the sneakers.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Black Satin” is releasing this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]