Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Olive Aura” Coming Soon

Experience the perfect blend of style and sustainability with the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, featuring the anticipated "Olive Aura" colorway. This iteration exemplifies Nike's dedication to eco-friendly fashion, incorporating recycled materials to reimagine the classic Dunk Low silhouette responsibly. The "Olive Aura" edition, soon to hit the shelves, introduces a refreshing earthy green shade, infusing a natural and versatile vibe into your footwear collection.

The classic low-top design ensures a timeless appeal, making them suitable for various occasions. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the "Olive Aura" release, recognizing the perfect synergy of style and environmental awareness. These Dunks not only elevate your fashion game but also contribute to a more sustainable sneaker culture. With its classic design and commitment to using recycled materials, the "Olive Aura" Dunk Low Next Nature promises to be a standout, setting a new standard for style and responsibility.

“Olive Aura” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature an olive green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with light grey leather overlays and an obsidian Nike Swoosh. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have dark green insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Olive Aura” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

