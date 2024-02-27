Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Punk Rock” Release Details Revealed

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low SE in its stunning "Pink Rock" colorway. This upcoming release combines a clean white and purple color palette with a touch of luxury, thanks to its metallic silver croc skin overlay. The result is a visually striking sneaker that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Rock" boasts a sleek and stylish design that exudes sophistication. The metallic silver croc skin overlay adds a premium touch to the classic Air Jordan silhouette, elevating its overall aesthetic.

Paired with the vibrant purple accents, this colorway offers a perfect blend of style and elegance. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out for a night on the town, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Rock" is sure to make a statement. Its combination of premium materials, bold colors, and iconic design elements makes it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to add a touch of luxury to your footwear rotation.

"Punk Rock" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with purple and metallic gold croc skin overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. The tongues feature a black Jumpman and the heels feature a black Wings logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Punk Rock” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

