upcoming concerts
- MusicTory Lanez Co-Signs Summer Walker's "First & Last" Tour With MeliiTory Lanez is currently on the "Indigoat" tour with Chris Brown but he has time to show some love.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "Life's A Trip" TourTrippie Redd is hitting the road on his upcoming headlining tour.By Aron A.
- MusicVince Staples Announces "Smile, You're On Camera" Tour With Buddy & JPEGMAFIAVince Staples is hitting the road in 2019.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Xan Cancels Upcoming Concerts To Work On Mac Miller Tribute Album: ReportFive of Lil Xan's upcoming concerts have been canceled. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Announces "Injured Generation" TourA$AP Rocky will be hitting the road in support of "Testing" on the "Injured Generation" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller Benefit Concert To Feature Performances By Travis Scott, SZA, & MoreR.I.P. Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Adds Jaden Smith & Earth Gang To "K.O.D" TourJ. Cole's "K.O.D" tour kicks off next week. By Aron A.
- MusicTeyana Taylor & Jeremih Announce "Later That Night" TourTeyana Taylor and Jeremih are bringing premium R&B to a city near you.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott, Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd To Headline Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Pusha T and more are set to perform.By Aron A.
- MusicJay Rock Announces "The Big Redemption" TourJay Rock is coming to a city near you.By Aron A.