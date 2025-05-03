Fat Joe's Mother Passes Away At 77

Our condolences go out to Fat Joe and his loved ones as these last couple of months have been incredibly rough for the NY rapper.

Joe then concluded the touching carousel of photos celebrating Marie's life, "Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud 🙏🏽❤️🕊️ Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena." As Joe alluded to above, he also lost his father just this February at 89. He shared a similar post for Ernesto Cartagena on his socials. Our deepest condolences go out to Fat Joe and his loved ones during this time, and we encourage you all to show love to him as well.

Joe continues, "She was sooooooo proud of us meaning everyone in the crew. She asked about Remy, Khaled, Rich, Terrell everyday." Speaking of Remy Ma , she was one of many rap peers to flood the comments with sincere thoughts and prayers. "She really THE REALEST ever! And YOU are amazing; we all love you to pieces. I pray for you so much; the things you’ve had to endure in the past few months is just unbelievable 🙏🏾stay strong."

"This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world," Fat Joe begins. "She didn't have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold. She refused to move out the projects for many years even though I had money. She loved her community, she loved her people, Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen."

