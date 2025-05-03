Fat Joe's Mother Passes Away At 77

Gut-wrenching news has just surfaced this weekend as the mother of Fat Joe, Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena, has passed. She was 77. The New York rapper and Terror Squad member posted a beautiful tribute for her on his Instagram just hours ago per TMZ.
"This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world," Fat Joe begins. "She didn't have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold. She refused to move out the projects for many years even though I had money. She loved her community, she loved her people, Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen."
Joe continues, "She was sooooooo proud of us meaning everyone in the crew. She asked about Remy, Khaled, Rich, Terrell everyday." Speaking of Remy Ma, she was one of many rap peers to flood the comments with sincere thoughts and prayers. "She really THE REALEST ever! And YOU are amazing; we all love you to pieces. I pray for you so much; the things you’ve had to endure in the past few months is just unbelievable 🙏🏾stay strong."
Fat Joe's Father Passes Away
"Condolences 🕊️," Latto adds. Trina writes, "Sending you and the family strength and love 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️." Hitmaka, Ja Rule, La La Anthony, and many more also showed up to let Fat Joe know that he's got people behind him if he needs anything.
Joe then concluded the touching carousel of photos celebrating Marie's life, "Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud 🙏🏽❤️🕊️ Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena." As Joe alluded to above, he also lost his father just this February at 89. He shared a similar post for Ernesto Cartagena on his socials. Our deepest condolences go out to Fat Joe and his loved ones during this time, and we encourage you all to show love to him as well.