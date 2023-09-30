NBA Youngboy Is Making Sure People Know Who He Is On “Heard Of Me”

Louisiana rapper NBA Youngboy is probably the most prolific artist in the game right now. Just a couple of days ago, he put out "Testimony," including a YouTube video for it. The track was popping off in just a few short hours with it in the top five on the music trending page. YB's fans are extremely loyal and extreme in general. The man can do wrong in their eyes. But, at least he knows that he will always have people wanting more from him.

In "Testimony" he appears to diss YouTuber Trap Lore Ross with this bar. "Real gangster or a fake killer? tell em "f*** with us." A lot of rappers include a lyric like this in some way, but it has fans guessing it is a diss because of Ross' video. He covers a lot of rappers' alleged affiliations with gangs and did on YB called YoungBoy: Real Killer or Fake Gangster? Now, he might be sending more strays toward someone else on "Heard Of Me." HipHopNMore has some extra details on the song below.

Listen To "Heard Of Me" From NBA Youngboy

Some of Youngboy's Instagram followers are making loose connections that he is sending shots back at J. Cole. Cole and Lil Yachty dropped a song called "The Secret Recipe." Listeners were claiming that parts of Cole's verse were in response to an NBA track "F**k The Industry, Pt. 2." One YB fan commented under his IG post announcing "Heard Of Me," saying, "Yb better than j col way better." Another says, "N**** responded super quick." However, Cole's manager claims there were shots fired, but that is not quelling any speculations.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song, "Heard Of Me," from NBA Youngboy? Is this the better song over "Testimony?" Do you think this was a response to J. Cole's "diss" towards him? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Aight look I know ya heard of me

I got my mama out the hood I got myself from out the streets

B**** I'm the man

I said I know ya heard of me

