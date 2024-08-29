ASAP Rocky Delivers Chaotic “Tailor Swif” Music Video Teaser: Watch

"Don't Be Dumb" drops on September 20.

ASAP Rocky is currently in the process of readying his eagerly anticipated album, Don't Be Dumb. The project was originally slated for release on August 30, but it's since been pushed back to September 20. Of course, fans are antsier than ever to hear what he has to offer, and the Harlem-born rapper only continues to tease what's to come.

Earlier today, for example, he hopped on Instagram to share a trailer for his upcoming "Tailor Swif" music video. It arrived alongside a brief message to leakers, who've been largely responsible for album delays. "SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY," he wrote simply. The trailer itself is expectedly chaotic, and fans can't wait for its official release.

ASAP Rocky Prepares To Unleash Don't Be Dumb

It won't be the only exciting visual ASAP Rocky unveils this month, however. Last week, the hitmaker unveiled his music video for "HIGHJACK," another single from the new album. The track first arrived a few weeks ago, and prompted big reactions from listeners, particularly those anticipating Drake disses. Rocky later addressed the feud head-on in his Billboard cover story, suggesting that he's not as invested as some may have thought.