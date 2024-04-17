Drake Doesn't Have "Any Resentment" For The Weeknd Not Signing To OVO In Resurfaced Clip, Fans Totally Disagree

Drake made this statement back in 2020 during his viral interview with Rap Radar.

Drake and The Weeknd are widely considered as two of Canada's biggest musical superstars and for good reason. Both have proven over and over again that they know how to make impactful pieces of art. Early on their careers, most know that they were close and helping each other make it in the industry. However, when it came down to Drake looking to eventually sign The Weeknd to OVO, it did not work out for Drizzy. Abel made it clear back then that he felt he could still become a force and sure enough that decision paid dividends tenfold.

Following that, there has always been speculation that they had some sort of beef because of that indifference. Lately, those suspicions have turned out to be true, as The Weeknd made it clear on "All to Myself." The WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU cut off Metro Boomin and Future's most recent album, heard him say how happy he was for that decision. "I thank God that I never signed my life away... They shooters makin' TikToks / Got us laughin' in the Lambo (Yeah)." Drake recently responded to that diss on his fiery, 20 versus 1 response "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)."

Fans Feel Drake Isn't Being Honest About The Weeknd

With all of that in mind, some people's minds might be persuaded to think that Drake may be the good guy here. A clip from Drake's viral interview with Rap Radar about four years ago resurfaced in which he addressed not being able to sign The Weeknd. In it, The Boy says that he personally never had any ill will toward the R&B icon, but that some others on the OVO label did. He also expressed that he was always "super happy" and "excited" for him. However, most fans were not drinking the Kool-Aid. "U could tell he was mad with his lyin ahhh," one person wrote. "I’d be mad too if I didn’t sign the biggest artist in the world," another added.

What are your thoughts on Drake and his comments about being "super happy" for The Weeknd? Do you think there is some underlying thoughts of "what could have been," why or why not? How do you think his career would have looked if he signed with OVO? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and The Weeknd. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

