George Floyd’s brother may have backed out of taking legal action against Kanye West (for now), but the father of four’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has no problem raising a lawsuit against his ex-client for allegedly violating their contract business dealings.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal that St. John claims Ye hired him as a senior financial advisor and Chief Financial Officer for a guaranteed term of 18 months. It was expected he would be paid a monthly $300K retainer fee, which successfully came through for the first three months.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

According to the financial expert, The Life of Pablo rapper became “heated and aggressive” during a meeting at Nobu afterward, and declared he had no interest in working with St. John anymore.

When he brought up the conditions of the 18-month term to his former employer, West reportedly responded, “The 18-month term was bullshit, you’re insane for thinking I would stick to it.”

It’s been reported that St. John is seeking $4.5M total in damages, with $900K of that covering three months of missed payments from the Yeezy founder, as well as another $3.6M to complete the remainder of the contract. On top of that, he’s also hoping for punitive damages to be awarded.

While West may be having a relatively unlucky streak in his business dealings as of late, he has made some headway in getting a few of his social media profiles back up and running.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old began posting on his Instagram feed again, revealing that – even after losing out on a $2B deal with Adidas – he has hope for what lies ahead in his life, with or without money.

And to boot, Page Six has reported that Ye’s Twitter profile appears to be back up and running again after he was removed from the app for sharing anti-Semitic commentary to his millions of followers earlier this month.

