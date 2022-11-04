Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.

Since that time, Kyrie has decided to change course and admit wrongdoing. Last night, he took to Instagram with a lengthy apology where he acknowledged that he meant no harm by his actions. It was a solid apology that will definitely go a long way.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Kyrie wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith revealed that this apology might not be enough to save Kyrie in Brooklyn. In the clip below, Smith stated that Nets owner Joe Tsai is “done” with Kyrie and that no one should expect him back in Brooklyn next year.

"From what I've been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie)."



– Stephen A. Smith



(via @_Talkin_NBA)



pic.twitter.com/C1bN1RbdDl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 4, 2022

There is this sense that Kyrie could wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers before the end of the year. The team is looking to trade Russell Westbrook, and with the Nets getting annoyed with Kyrie, they may have no other choice.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.