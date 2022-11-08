Jaylen Brown is currently the vice president of the National Basketball Players’ Association. This means he has a large say in matters involving the players. Labor disputes can fall under his jurisdiction, and you better believe he’s paying attention to Kyrie right now.

Kyrie’s Suspension

Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for his social media post that contained an offensive documentary. For some, this suspension is absolutely ridiculous. In fact, Brown agrees, and he believes the NBPA will appeal it shortly.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 28, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“He made a mistake. He posted something,” Brown explained. “There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it. But we’ll go from there. That’s all I’ll say.”

The Demands

The Nets are making Kyrie go through a whole list of requirements before coming back. These are all quite laborious, and there is no guarantee that Irving does them. Even Brown finds them to be ridiculous, and he thinks it is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement.

“The terms for his return, they seem like a lot and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms,” Brown said. “It was a violation of our CBA, we don’t have to going into details about that. But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal and I’m expecting to see what comes out of this meeting on Tuesday.”

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



– Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

This remains one of the biggest stories in the NBA right now. Fans are divided on how to feel, and some executives think Kyrie is done. Needless to say, we will just have to wait and see.

