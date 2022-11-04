Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets last night after a week of controversy surrounding his promotion of a dubious documentary. After being accused of anti-Semitism, Kyrie refused to apologize, and as a result, the Nets suspended Kyrie for upwards of five games.

This was a massive move by the Nets, and it ultimately prompted Kyrie to apologize. In the Instagram post below, you can see that Kyrie offered a lengthy apology in which he noted that he is deeply sorry for his actions and that he has love for all people.

Of course, this is a huge deal for the team, which has jumped out to a horrific 2-6 start this season. They need something to be optimistic about, and a Kyrie suspension is the exact opposite of that.

Reporter Nick Friedell was able to talk to Kevin Durant about the suspension, and as you can imagine, KD wasn’t thrilled about it all. The Nets superstar explained that this is less than ideal and that he just hopes the saga is officially over. “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it,” he said.

KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 4, 2022

Durant was then asked what he thought about what Kyrie did and whether or not the team’s response was justified. KD didn’t answer the question directly, however, he wanted to make it clear that this was a bad look for everyone involved.

“I ain’t here to judge nobody … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary. I feel like we could have kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it,” KD said. “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.”

What did KD think of Kyrie’s conduct this week?



“I ain’t here to judge nobody … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary. I feel like we could have kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 4, 2022

KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 4, 2022

This has been a long and arduous saga for the Nets, and there is no doubt that everyone just wants to move on at this point. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates as this story continues to develop.