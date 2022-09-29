Ben Simmons is back on the court as he works out with the Brooklyn Nets amid the start of training camp. This is obviously great news for the Nets who are going to need a healthy Simmons this season if they want to turn the tide and become the team they were supposed to be last season.

Simmons has gotten a chance to show his teammates what he can do, and so far, he has impressed his coach, Steve Nash. While speaking to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Nash had some massive compliments for Simmons, and he even explained how he doesn’t particularly care about his lack of a jump shot.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Very unique,” Nash said. “That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team, and he’s an incredible basketball player because of his versatility.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

It is important for Simmons to get these kinds of co-signs as they will ultimately help his confidence in the long run. He has a lot to prove right now, and this latest endorsement is good news for Nets fans.

