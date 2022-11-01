Steve Nash is no longer the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and if you have been following this team for a while, you can guess why he was fired. The Nets have underachieved over the past two years, and it is unacceptable that a team with KD and Kyrie can’t even get past the second round of the postseason.

Interestingly enough, the team immediately hired Ime Udoka following Nash’s firing. They did this fairly quickly, and fans were curious as to why they would hire a head coach who has a huge controversy hanging over his head. Either way, the Nets have a new head coach who has a solid track record when it comes to winning.

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In the aftermath of Nash’s firing, Sean Marks issued a statement in which he thanked the coach for his services over the past few years. The General Manager was complimentary of Nash, who only managed one series win during his time with the team.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” Marks said. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Team owner Joe Tsai had a similar statement on the matter. He wanted to thank Nash for his work and even wished him good luck in all of his future endeavors.

“I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges,” Tsai said. “My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nash’s firing remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.