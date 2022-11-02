Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have not been very good this season. Last night, the team ended up losing to the Chicago Bulls, and now, they are 2-6 on the season. This is a very poor start and it has only been made worse by the exit of Steve Nash.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that Nash would be leaving the Nets. Now, Ime Udoka is expected to take over as head coach, which is fairly shocking when you consider the controversy that Udoka has found himself wrapped up in. Either way, the Nets are a mess and no one has any faith in them.

If you remember, Kevin Durant had been advocating for Nash’s firing just two months ago. He gave team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. Either fire Nash or trade him. In the end, Tsai was able to stand tall, and KD was forced to come back for another year. Surprisingly, however, KD has switched up on his view of Nash.

While speaking to reporter Nick Friedell, KD expressed sadness over Nash leaving. Instead of just giving your typical PR answer, KD tried to make it seem like he was truly devastated by what took place. “I enjoyed coming to work with Steve,” KD said while also noting that this decision weighed on him.

KD said he was “shocked” by Nash’s decision to leave — said it was weighing on him during the day.



With last night’s loss in mind, it has sort of become clear that the Nets would be bad with any coach. It’s a sentiment that was shared by Steve Kerr, who claimed that even he couldn’t coach that Nets roster as currently constructed. This is a huge indictment of KD and Kyrie, who were supposed to be a dynamic duo.

As it stands, the Nets do not play any defense, and with their current roster, that probably won’t change anytime soon. There is no accountability, and Ime Udoka will have his work cut out for him.

