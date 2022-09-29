Robert Sarver is currently in the midst of selling the Phoenix Suns, and there is no doubt that the NBA is not sad to see him go. Just a few weeks ago, he was exposed for sexism and racism in the workplace, including using the N-word on more than one occasion. It is a horrible look for the Suns and the NBA, which is why Sarver is doing the right thing by selling his stake.

Much of Sarver’s racism was covert and done behind the scenes. With that being said, some of his racism has been relayed to those who were victims of it. One such person is none other than Matt Barnes, who spoke about Sarver while being interviewed by VladTV.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As you can see in the video clip down below, Barnes was quite adamant that Sarver was always a bad guy. This is something Barnes had known for years and he had been telling everyone that this was the case. For the most part, Barnes wanted to keep it from the public as he had no hard evidence. Now, however, he feels vindicated in a sense as now the whole world knows about Sarver being a bad guy.

With Sarver out of the league, the NBA is a much better place. It is similar to when Donald Sterling was banned just eight years ago.

Hopefully, no more NBA franchises have to go through this.