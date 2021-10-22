Robert Sarver
- SportsRobert Sarver Finds Buyer For The Phoenix SunsRobert Sarver is officially selling the Suns.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatt Barnes Was Reportedly A Victim Of Robert Sarver's RacismMatt Barnes was told about Sarver's racism from a close source.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Comments On Robert Sarver's Decision To Sell SunsLeBron James was hoping for this outcome.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid ControversyThis is great news for the NBA and its players.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Livid Over Robert Sarver's Weak PunishmentDraymond Green raised some concerns about Robert Sarver.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPayPal Hits Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver With A DilemmaThe fallout from the Robert Sarver situation continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Gives His Take On Robert Sarver BombshellThe Robert Sarver story has led to some strong reactions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul Reacts To Shocking Robert Sarver ReportThis is the second time Chris Paul has had to deal with an abhorrent team owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Had Strong Message For The NBA Following Robert Sarver NewsThe Robert Sarver situation has led to some strong opinions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended Over N-Word Use, SexismSarver had been under investigation for months.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaron Davis Rips Robert Sarver For Being A "Piece Of S***"Baron Davis has some strong opinions about Robert Sarver.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Reacts To Robert Sarver's Racial Slur UseDraymond Green wasn't surprised by yesterday's bombshell news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Launches Investigation Into Robert Sarver's Alleged ConductRobert Sarver was exposed for a myriad of unacceptable behaviors, in a report from ESPN today.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Sarver Allegedly Used N-Word While Ranting About Draymond GreenSarver had to be told by Earl Watson that he couldn't use the word.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul, Devin Booker, & More React To Robert Sarver NewsSuns players don't seem too worried about the impending drama surrounding the team's owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuns Preemptively Deny Robert Sarver AccusationsThe Suns are well aware of the allegations that are going to be reported soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuns Owner Robert Sarver To Be Accused Of Racism, Sexism & HarassmentThe NBA is reportedly gearing up for a damning report on Suns owner Robert Sarver.By Alexander Cole