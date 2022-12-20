Robert Sarver was recently exposed for a history of racism and sexism. The Phoenix Suns owner had been part of a lengthy investigation, and the results were not good. Consequently, the league hit Sarver with a $10 million fine as well as a one-year suspension from his team’s games.

Immediately after these findings, players were asking the league why Sarver wasn’t asked to sell the team. Overall, there was this sense that the league wasn’t going as hard on Sarver as they did Donald Sterling. In the end, however, Sarver decided it would be best for him to sell the franchise.

Owner Robert Sarver stands with the Western Conference Championship trophy after the Suns beat the LA Clippers to win the series in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Suns beat the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Robert Sarver Finds His Guy

Over the last few months, there have been plenty of rumors as to who would be most interested in the team. Subsequently, names like Jeff Bezos and Shaq had been thrown around quite a bit. However, it seems like none of those people were ever really involved.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is being granted the sale of the team. His net worth is currently over $5 billion, and it remains to be seen how much he bought the Suns for. Interestingly enough, Ishbia played for Michigan State as a walk-on and even won a National title with them over 20 years ago.

BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Ishbia — a walk-on basketball player for Tom Izzo at Michigan State — has been pursuing several NBA and NFL teams in recent years, and now lands on a deal to purchase the Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Overall, this will come as great news for the players who get to move on from Sarver’s tenure. He is someone who was hated by the league, and he was certainly hated by the players themselves.

