Fredo Bang Opens Up On Calm New Single "Traumatized Child"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Fredo Bang hopped on one of the most distinctive beats he's ever rocked on this new single, "Traumatized Child."

Fredo Bang was recently able to squash some of his hip-hop beefs, and it seems like he chose to continue a progressive journey in his music. His new single "Traumatized Child" is one of the most beautiful beats he's ever hopped on, and we hope he keeps developing this direction while mixing it with his typically emotive and sleazy style.

The 8 Legged Gorilla MC uses pretty simple flows on this cut, but his bars are very direct, sharp, and descriptive. Whether it's going through a troubled relationship, speaking on his pain in the streets, or his general stress in the game, he doesn't need to do a lot to get his point across. Fredo is no stranger to these topics or deliveries, but the instrumental goes a long way to add particular potency.

Some gorgeous string arrangements lift the chorus up, and the drum pattern is a little more earthy and crisp than your typical trap beat. Also, some twinkly piano chords and vocal samples make things even more breezy. While it doesn't go through many changes or embellishments, it doesn't overstay its welcome either.

Amid Fredo Bang's shots with big femcees, we will see if he has more material to offer in 2025. This is a great sound for him, and we hope there are even more lush and emotionally specific records to come. The Baton Rouge rapper has also squashed other rappers' beefs, a practice we hope more artists will be able to engage in for the foreseeable future.

Fredo Bang – "Traumatized Child"

Quotable Lyrics
Never had your heart dragged through the mud, how you gon' change mine?
Never killed about your pain, how you gon' feel mine?
Heard so many lies, now "I love you" don't feel good to me,
When I close my eyes, it's like the Boogieman be talking to me

