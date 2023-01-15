More news surrounding Ye and his new marriage are continuing to slowly come out. After being spotted out in public with Bianca Censori over the past week, TMZ reports that the new couple actually held a private wedding ceremony. However, they allegedly haven’t filed an official marriage license just yet.

In the latest update, Censori’s family is speaking out in support of her new marriage.

Kanye West is seen on January 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to the Herald Sun, the 27-year-old’s sister, Angelina Censori and her family are supportive. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she says.

Censori reportedly has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Melbourne. Additionally, she has her Masters in Architecture from DP Toscano Architects in Collingwood. November of 2020 is allegedly when she moved from Australia to the United States, in order to work as the Head of Architecture at the 45-year-old’s brand, Yeezy.

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. This comes only 2 months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/shsevTFwBf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

However, one person who seemingly isn’t happy about the new couple is Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. According to various reports, she has a long-standing dislike towards her. At this point in time, however, it could all just be speculation, considering the 42-year-old is yet to speak out about it.

The reality TV star and the Chicago native were together for about eight years. The divorce was only finalized in November of last year. After this, the world was witness to the “Bound 2” rapper subsequently having a brief fling with Julia Fox. They were only together for about a month. The actress says she dumped the Chicago native due to his “unresolved issues.”

Furthermore, the Uncut Gems actress recently revealed that she may have gone on a date with Drake as well. “I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great,” she tells Andy Cohen in a recent interview. Afterwards, she alludes to the fact that it very well could’ve been the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper.

Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/wXqq5cWm8O — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 5, 2023

What do you think about Ye and Censori tying the knot?

