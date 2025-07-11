Kid Cudi Marries Longtime Girlfriend After New Album Reveal

Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, attends the "X" premiere during the SXSW Film Festival at Stateside at the Paramount on March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. A List Sxsw X Premiere. © Suzanne Cordeiro for American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kid Cudi reportedly played some unreleased "Free" tracks at his wedding ceremony with Lola Abecassis Sartore.

Kid Cudi just switched up his style on the new single "Grave," and something far more important is also signaling a new phase in his life. He and his longtime girlfriend Lola Abecassis Sartore got married on June 28 at the Hôtel Cap-Estel in France.

According to TMZ, the newlyweds paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with a bounce castle, as they first met at his debut Louis Vuitton show about seven years ago. Ben Baller went all out for their platinum, rose gold, and gold wedding bands. Speaking of wedding bands, BADBADNOTGOOD played the wedding reception, and they had also played at Abloh's 2018 Louis Vuitton show.

Also, Kid Cudi's upcoming album Free reportedly became part of the joyous ceremony. He reportedly performed two unreleased tracks from the project for the love of his life as the celebration came to a close.

"I was working behind the scenes, and Scott [Cudi] was walking the runway. Our eyes met in the chaos, and there was a silent spark. After the show, Scott walked straight up and asked for my number." Lola told Vogue of their bond. The former Louis Vuitton designer and current ERL head designer described the wedding as a "perfect, flawless day," which is heartening to hear. "We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end."

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis Sartore announced their engagement in April of last year, and fans instantly expressed their happiness for the couple. Here's to many more years of love, joy, and togetherness for the couple, and congratulations on tying the knot!

Elsewhere, this is a far cry from Kid Cudi's other massive development this year. He testified in the explosive Diddy trial about the alleged love triangle dynamics between him, Sean Combs, and Cassie Ventura.

While that was a very stressful time that resulted in a lot of social media scrutiny and even some attacks from his peers, there's a saying for these situations: Love conquers all.

