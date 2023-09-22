Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attract Massive Crowd In Italy Thanks To Impromptu Photoshoot

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are two people who are always making headlines. Overall, their relationship has led to a whole lot of scrutiny as of late. A lot of this has to do with the reports of Censori's friends issuing warnings about Kanye. Some of them believe that he is controlling her and wants to turn her into Kim Kardashian. Although Censori has effectively told those friends to "buzz off," there is still a lot of concern as it pertains to exactly what's going on.

If you have been paying attention to these two, then you would know that Ye has mostly been in Italy with Censori. The two have gotten up to a whole bunch of antics while in Europe, and they always seem to make headlines. However, the two do not seem to mind. When you consider what Ye was making headlines for in the past, it becomes clear that this is a welcomed change. Regardless, the people of Italy seem to be fascinated with them, and that fascination continued recently.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Cause A Stir

A great example of this happened this past week. In a post from Our Generation Music, you can see Kanye and Censori in Italy, Florence more specifically. As you can see, Ye goes to take photographs of Censori in the middle of the street. It is all quite bizarre considering how impromptu it is. However, the citizens were very curious and excited as they all gathered around to take a peak. Fans were right behind Censori as she posed awkwardly for Ye's camera. Despite the crowd, Ye continued to do as he always planned.

At this point, who knows what these two will get up to next? If anything, it is crystal clear that they don't mind stirring the pot overseas. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

