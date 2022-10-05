On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

In addition to the impressive selection of straight-up performances, the BET Hip Hop awards kept the annual tradition of cyphers alive and well on Tuesday night, and this year, both Rap City and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic segments made a return, meaning even more special virtual performances and freestyles.

Regardless of whether you missed the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards last night or you just want to re-experience one of your favorite moments from Hip-Hop’s biggest night, here is every performance from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Check out the full list of performances — listed in alphabetical order — below.

2022 Cyphers

DJ Hed leads cyphers over the instrumental of Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s early 2022 hit single “pushin P.”

Featuring Deetranada, Sauce Walka, Baby Tate, Topaz Jones, and Ray Vaughn

Featuring Rueben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Guapdad 4000, Big Boss Vette & Jayson Cash

Featuring Nana, KenTheMan, OT The Real, Navelle Hice, Yung Pooda, and Armani Caesar

Armani White & N.O.R.E.

Armani White performs his viral breakout hit “BILLIE EILISH.,” and after running through the first half of the song, he pays homage to the song’s sample by bringing out N.O.R.E. The God’s Favorite rapper makes a nod to the new track’s origins by briefly performing the hook to 2002’s “Nothin’,” and then he performs a previously unheard verse for the track, hinting at a possible cross-generational remix of Armani White’s popular new song.

Bleu & French Montana

After a brief medley of “You’re Mines Still” and “Baddest,” Bleu performs his latest single, “Life Worth Living,” with the help of French Montanna.

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic

Featuring Method Man & Redman, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Havoc, Swizz Beatz, Sheek Louch, Jadakiss & Styles P (The Lox), Lil Fame, Billy Danze (M.O.P.) & Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, Too Short, Xzibit, Kurupt, Warren G, Ice Cube

DJ Cassidy puts together a 20-minute vibe check for fans of classic Hip-Hop, complete with several virtual performances from Hip-Hop royalty.

EST Gee & Jeezy

EST Gee and Jeezy unite to perform “The Realest,” the final track from EST Gee’s latest mixtape, I Never Felt Nun.

Fivio Foreign & Lil Tjay

Fivio Foreign delivers a solo performance of “City of Gods” before bringing out Lil Tjay, who performs a medley of “Zoo York” and “Beat the Odds.” To close it all off, the two team up for a performance of “Big Drip.”

GloRilla

GloRilla delivers a high-energy medley of “Tomorrow” and her breakout hit single “F.N.F.”

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ performs “Head High” from his latest studio album 2000 and ends his performance with a dedication to late Hip-Hop artists like xxxtentacion, King Von, Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, and PnB Rock.

Loud 30 Tribute

Featuring Dead Prez, Mobb Deep, M.O.P., Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Lil’ Flip, David Banner, Project Pat, Three Six Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan

The Loud 30 Tribute features a vast medley of classic Hip-Hop songs, from Dead Prez knocking out “Hip-Hop” and Mobb Deep (with the help of Joey Bada$$) performing “Shook Ones Part II” to Three 6 Mafia reuniting for “Stay Fly” and Wu-Tang Clan running through tracks like “Method Man” and “C.R.E.A.M.”

Pusha T & No Malice

King Push runs through a medley of standout cuts from It’s Almost Dry — including “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember” — before surprising viewers with a throwback performance of “Grindin’” alongside his brother No Malice.

Rap City ’22 “In The Booth” Freestyles

In addition to Big Tigger’s exclusive Rap City ‘22 interviews, “In The Booth” freestyles made a return, with Havoc, Rapsody, and Tayy Brown showcasing their lyricism over classic Hip-Hop beats.

Havoc

Rapsody

Tayy Brown

URL Light Work Battle

Featuring DNA & K-Shine

Smack brings the Ultimate Rap League to the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards for a light work rap battle.

Which performance from the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards was your favorite? Which artists should have had an opportunity to perform at the award show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.