If you were tuned into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards yesterday (October 4), then you may have noticed that they switched things up. The network continued to hold its annual award show cypher with rising and established talents in the industry, but it made some unconventional additions. BET also featured social media stars, bloggers, and people who wouldn’t typically fire off lyrics in their own special segments.

This included a look from Milan Harris, the mother of Meek Mill’s son. She had fun spitting a few bars, but Meek wasn’t thrilled with the appearance.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

As “Milan Rouge,” Harris rapped over Missy Elliott’s classic “Hot Boyz” production from 1999. She may not be the next rapper to top the charts, but her supporters cheered her on, knowing that it was all in good fun.

On Twitter, Meek suggested that the network used Harris to humiliate her.

“Ion like ‘bet’ got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” he wrote. “It’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the ‘women hustler empowerment motion’ but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation.”

You can check out Harris’s performance above. She hasn’t addressed Meek Mill’s complaints just yet.