Future Flexes 6 Chains Sporting His Label Freebandz Logo

Rappers and their chains go way back and it's often been quite competitive to see who can get the flashiest jewelry. Future himself is no stranger to extravagant chains but he might have one-upped himself recently. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram story to show off 6 new chains he had made sporting to label's logo. Like with much of what he posts online, fans mostly responded with jokes.

"He too old to be buying chains," one of the top comments on a repost of the video jokes. Most of the other jokes are about one of the labels signees Real Boston Richey. Boston was called out earlier this year by Roddy Ricch, who made claims that Future had cut him off from the label. "Know Boston Richey don’t got one," and "He tryna Get NEW FBG chains cuz Boston Richey snitch a*s still rocking the old one" two other top comments read. Check out the full video of Future's new chains below.

Future's New Freebandz Chains

Metro Boomin has been teasing an upcoming collaborative album with Future all year. In fact, he's posted so many teasers for fans so many times that it's become a running joke. Metro himself even weighed in on the joke himself, seeming to take it in good faith. Metro has been pretty busy this year so fans likely wouldn't be as frustrated by the album's lack of a release date without the constant teases.

Part of the delay might have to do with Metro losing some of the beats he was working on for the project. He tweeted about experiencing a power outage that caused him to loose an entire sessions worth of work. When a fan asked him what he was working on he confirmed it was his collaborative album with Future. What do you think of Future's new Freebandz chains? Which of the labels artists and affiliates do you think will ultimately end up getting them? Let us know in the comment section below.

