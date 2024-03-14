Soulja Boy & Coi Leray React To Possible TikTok Ban In The United States

Thanks to a new bill that passed in the U.S. Congress' House of Representatives, TikTok might get banned in the United States. Moreover, the bill orders the platform's parent company ByteDance, a China-based company that many U.S. lawmakers claim is a national security threat, must sell its controlling stake in the app or potentially receive a ban in the American nation's market. ByteDance has denied accusations of being under Chinese government influence, but detractors claim they give out user information in violation of privacy and security guidelines to the government. Many are reacting wildly to this prospect, but Soulja Boy and Coi Leray are pretty unbothered.

"TikTok is not a streaming platform," the latter tweeted on Wednesday (March 13). "And I never looked at it as one. I’m not worried. As long as you don’t take away Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, Tidal, [Audiomack], YouTube Music, Amazon Music, I’m good. Music and the love I have for it, is forever." However, on the other hand, Soulja Boy had a much more scandalous and frankly comical claim when it comes to all this.

Read More: Sexyy Red Previews New Song Alongside Soulja Boy Dancing Video

Coi Leray Reacts To Potential TikTok Ban

"I made 32k in one day this why they tryna ban TikTok," he posted on his Instagram Story the same day that Coi Leray commented on this. Soulja Boy provided a screenshot of his daily earnings on the app, and this isn't the first time that he flexed his earnings thanks to social media. Regardless, those closer to the debacle are more worried than this, whether they're against or in favor of the platform. Its chief executive Shou Zi Chew believes thousands of jobs are at risk and a dominant monopoly from other social media companies is an inevitability if this bill passes.

Soulja Boy Claims This Is All To Sabotage Him

"Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens US national security, it has not stopped suppressing TikTok," China's foreign ministry stated via a spokesperson. "This kind of bullying behavior that cannot win in fair competition disrupts companies’ normal business activity, damages the confidence of international investors in the investment environment, and damages the normal international economic and trade order." President Joe Biden said he'd sign the bill if it passed the Senate on the way to his desk. Given the platform is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, a sale is a pretty difficult option. For more news on this TikTok situation and the latest on Soulja Boy and Coi Leray, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Has Fans Down Bad For Her After Posting Sultry Music Preview

[via] [via]