50 Cent is known for rattling feathers and causing a stir with some of his social media posts. But the Queens rapper believes Kanye West’s recent online outbursts are like none other. After hopping on the viral “cut ties” trend, in which rappers jokingly cancelled themselves, Ye penned a message for 50 on Instagram, suggesting that the two rappers “need to build in Houston” over Donda school designs.

While the Power creator was all for the idea, he did suggest that the Yeezy designer take a break before taking on a new project. “Let’s build a school,” 50 replied. “But go cool off. Ni***a you got right now, the Feds all on you!”

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Rapper Kanye West, rapper 50 Cent at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

But the G Unit founder’s message didn’t end there. He shared an article about Kanye with his 28.4 million followers, that claimed the Chicago rapper has “a disturbing history of admiring Hitler.” 50 captioned the post, “I have never seen anything like this before. I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap.”

50’s post comes on the heels of major corporations cutting ties with Ye due to his inflammatory, antiseptic remarks. In the lengthy post, the Raising Kanan producer added, “People are really hurt by this sh**. I have seen people in this position because of thing they have did not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f***k up. Go cool off!”

While Kanye has yet to respond to 50’s message, he did pen a “love message” for Ari Emmanuel, CEO of Endeavor Media agency. “Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West wrote. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.