Fans quickly put Umar in his place for his comments.

Dr Umar Takes Aim At Jada Pinkett Smith In New Rant

Starting last week, there's been a LOT of discussion around Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. It all started when she confessed that they had been essentially separated since 2016. She described them as living "completely separate lives" across the last few years and it erupted from there. During the same interview, she claimed that Chris Rock, victim of the legendary Oscar's slap, asked her out during a period of time where divorce rumors were swirling.

That's the context for a viral new rant that Dr. Umar went on. In the video, he has a number of critiques of Jada's body that he sees as reasons why her stories aren't true. Fortunately, plenty of fans flocked to the comments to stand up for her. "Lmaaaao now Dr. Umar, you shaped like Dora’s backpack, be quiet!" one of the top comments reads. "We not gon sit here n act like this woman didn’t have these men groveling at her feet back in the day. If anything we gon be fr now," another agrees. Check out the full video of the rant and the various fan reactions below.

Dr Umar's Shots At Jada Pinkett Smith

Part of the reason so much has emerged recently is Jada promoting her new book. She also shared plenty of details about her relationship with Tupac. She described him as her soulmate and claimed that he once proposed to her while he was in prison but she turned him down.

For his part, Will Smith doesn't seem to be bothered by any of the revelations. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself taking a nap on a boat while ignoring the notifications from his phone. What do you think about Dr. Umar's response to Jada Pinkett Smith claiming that Chris Rock hit on her? Let us know in the comment section below.

