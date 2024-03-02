Boosie Badazz Films As Alleged Stalker Is Arrested At His House

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has a huge fanbase. Unfortunately, however, some of them have taken their love for him entirely too far. Recently, the Louisiana-born performer hopped online to reveal that a woman, who he alleges has been stalking him, showed up at his house. Moreover, she brought her kids along for the ride, which surely left them confused.

In a new clip from the incident, Boosie films as the superfan is confronted by police. Clearly, he didn't appreciate her unsolicited appearance. "Man we got her a** now, look, cr*zy stalker b*tch," he says. While his commentary might seem pretty harsh, he went on to describe some of her past behavior, which was more than enough to cause concern.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In Interviews

Boosie Says "We Got Her A**"

"The other day she pulled up. Jumped out with two BB guns, talking about she finna spray the house," he explained. "The day before that after that she jumped out again with two BB guns and tried to walk up on Tootie." According to Boosie, she had been showing up unannounced for some time, seemingly under the impression they were in a relationship. "Last week she came again talking about we're married and I bought her $20K earrings. A month ago, she did some more sh*t, now today she come and block my driveway off so nobody can come through," he also shared. "Talking about she ready to die with her kids in the car... you trying a n***a now."

He then went on to express concern for the woman's children, even offering to adopt them to get them out of her care. "They need to take those damn kids from her," he said. "I'll adopt them kids." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's alleged stalker showing up at his house with her kids? Are you surprised? What about his commentary? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Trolled Over Questionable Bedroom Decor

[Via]