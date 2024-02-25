Boosie Badazz Recalls Scary Sugar Attack

According to the Baton Rouge incident, low sugar led to a frightening state, running and sweating all over his hotel room.

Boosie Badazz is always very candid with his audience, whether it's critics of his beefs like Tia Kemp or folks wondering what he was up to on any given day. Moreover, if you know about his social media presence, you know that he loves to hop on Instagram Live and dish out some narration. During a recent IG livestream session, the Baton Rouge rapper recalled a scary incident in which he experienced a low sugar attack at his hotel room. From what he told viewers, he ran all over his room while sweating profusely in the middle of the night.

"My sugar was real low, man," Boosie told his viewers and followers on the social media platform. "I was... I woke up sweating, running all over the room. Having a sugar attack this morning, my sugar dropped. Look, I had some leftover food in there. I forgot my glucose thing, bro. I had a cr*zy day. Left my ankle monitor charging, had to fly my boy up here. Left my insulin, I had to fly him up here with that. I left everything. I got my little girls with me, so I be tripping sometimes. Left everything.

Boosie Badazz Recounts Low Sugar Attack: Watch

"Then, when it finally got to me at, like, 12:30 at night last night, it was high so I had to take a big dosage," Boosie continued. "This morning, I must've took too much last night. It dropped on me this morning. S**t was scary this morning. I took too much insulin last night. My body tired now, man. Probably finna go take a bath, take a shower. Lay back down. When I have a sugar attack, all my energy be gone, man. I be tired, bro. S**t take everything out of me."

Meanwhile, we hope that the 41-year-old is feeling much better now and was able to recover from this scary situation. After all, he can't perform at the Super Bowl with low sugar, as he eventually wants to do one day. Hopefully the next IG Live we see is much more high-energy and well-nurtured. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, check back in with HNHH.

