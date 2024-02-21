Boosie Badazz Makes His Case To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Boosie Badazz wants the headliner at next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans to bring him out as a guest performer. He first pleaded his case in a post on Twitter, last week, writing: “SUPERBOWL N NEW ORLEANS 2025! WHOEVER PERFORMS SHOULD BRING ME OUT N ITS A WRAP!! IM GO KILL IT #facts.” He’s since followed up on the topic during a stream on social media.

“‘Will you perform at the Super Bowl if they ask?’ Do dogs bark? Do dogs take sh*ts? What you think?” he said. “Them people call me for the Super Bowl, I’ma already be on Canal St. I mean if you have a Super Bowl in Louisiana and you call Louisiana artists to perform – if Boosie don’t perform, people gon’ have something to say.”

Read More: Lil Wayne Reiterates Desire To Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Boosie Badazz Performs At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Lil Boosie performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Boosie isn’t the only Louisiana rapper to throw their name in the ring for performing at next year’s Super Bowl. Lil Wayne previously explained what the opportunity would mean to him during an interview with Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks in December. “Just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was and I would bust into the office and get that Billboard magazine,” he admitted at the time. “Just as an artist, you know, ’cause this has nothing to do with the sport. As an artist, this is an achievement. This has nothing to do with the sport — that’s so crazy. I don’t care what teams are playing, what city it’s in. ‘You performed for the what?!’ Like, what? Oh man, so that right there is an achievement.”

Boosie On Performing At The Super Bowl

Boosie Badazz echoes Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Halftime Show wish via: @livebitez pic.twitter.com/F09IjQ1ypF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 20, 2024

Besides wanting to perform at the Super Bowl himself, Boosie also recently discussed the idea of R. Kelly taking over the stage if he hadn't gotten himself arrested. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Fantasizes About R. Kelly Performing At Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Via]