Boosie Badazz Reveals His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time

Boosie Badazz listed his five favorite rappers of all time during a recent interview with Bryant McFadden ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. In doing so, he named himself, 2Pac, DMX, Juvenile, and Scarface. Of the latter, he argued that Scarface is underrated in the history of hip-hop.

"Me, 2Pac, DMX, I always say Juvenile because he raised me. I say the people who raised me," Boosie said, before adding that he knows every word to the 400 Degreez album. "I got a few more greats. Scarface. He's so underrated." He also remarked that he wants to get on NPR's Tiny Desk.

Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

When TheHipHopWolf shared the interview on Instagram, fans had plenty of support for Boosie's takes. "Scarface is unquestionably the greatest rapper of all time. Argue with your mother," one fan commented. Another added: "400 degrees is a zero skip album and I still bump that." Other users complained about the nature of greatest of all-time lists in general. One wrote: "Conversation of Greatest all time needs to stop. Instead lets converse about who is YOUR PERSONAL FAVORITE," while another remarked: "Watch how many people argue with 'His' Top 5 like they’re not welcome to have their own Top 5." Check out his full explanation of the top five picks below.

Boosie Badazz On His Favorite Rappers

Boosie's far from the first rapper to name their top five artists in the genre. Just last month, Black Thought listed his picks for an interview with HipHopDX. He named Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Chuck D, and LL COOL J. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

