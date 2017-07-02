top five
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals His Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeBoosie Badazz listed Juvenile and Scarface among his greatest rappers of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Updates His Top Five Rappers ListLil Wayne has great taste.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Reveals His Top Five RappersLil Durk's choices were mostly contemporary.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersJ. Cole Lands 4 Of Top 5 Spots On Billboard's Most-Streamed Songs This WeekJ. Cole dominated the streaming game this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicLudacris Shares His List Of Top Five Rappers With The Best FlowsLudacris shared which rappers he feels have "undeniable flows" in the music game, but it wasn't an easy decision.By Erika Marie
- MusicRuss Names His Top 5 Rappers & Producers, Wants Artist To Create Painting Of ThemHe said he wants it to be "last supper GOAT sh*t."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWhy Redman Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeWhere does Redman rank in the greatest-of-all-time conversation? And why does he continue to fly under the radar?By Luke Hinz
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Ranks The Top Five Characters He's PlayedHe's had some iconic roles over the years. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicLil Wayne "Tha Carter V" Songs Dominate Top 5 On Billboard Streaming Songs ChartLil Wayne is officially back to dominating the charts.By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Recalls Drunkenly Sliding Into Nicki Minaj & Rihanna DMs"I was f***ked up."By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhy Black Thought Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeWhere does Black Thought rank in the greatest-of-all-time conversation? And why does he continue to fly under the radar?By Luke Hinz
- MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Aims For Major Debut On Billboard Hot 100Chidlish Gambino's latest single might debut as his highest charting single so far.By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar Names His "Top 5" During Radio InterviewKendrick Lamar dishes on who he'd put up there.By Matt F