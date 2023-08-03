Lil Wayne Updates His Top Five Rappers List

Lil Wayne is easily one of the best rappers of all time. He has been in the game since he was a teenager, and over the years, we have seen his growth play out. Overall, he is revered by his peers and he is considered to be a massive influence. Moreover, he has brought us artists like Nicki Minaj and Drake, which is a massive accomplishment. If you were to ask most rappers today, they would tell you that Wayne is in their top five. This is certainly a respectable take, and if you said he was your number one, no one would bat an eye.

Now, Lil Wayne is being asked to name his personal top five rappers. He has done so in the past, according to XXL. Back in 2018, he said his top five was Cam’ron, UGK, 8 Ball & MJG, Missy Elliott, and Jay-Z. This is certainly a great list that showcases a wide range of tastes. However, as it turns out, Wayne has changed his top five. For the most part, many of the entries here are the same. Although, it appears as though Cam’ron, as well as 8 Ball & MJG have been taken off of the list.

Lil Wayne Shows Off His Taste

As he proclaimed in a new piece for Billboard, his top five is Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Goodie Mob, The Notorious B.I.G., and UGK. That said, Biggie and Goodie Mob are the fresh additions to the list. No matter what, we’re sure Wayne still has lots of love for Cam’ron and 8 Ball & MJG. When you look at a list like this, you have to appreciate it as it showcases the influences that Wayne has lived by. Furthermore, it is always nice to see the legends be remembered by another legend.

