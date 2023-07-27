Lil Wayne Drops Reference-Filled Lou Williams Freestyle

NBA veteran Lou Williams officially announced his retirement from professional basketball earlier this year. Williams was drafted 45th overall in 2005 out of South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia. Furthermore, Williams was one of the last high school draftees to ever join the NBA, as the league prohibited teams from picking high school players from the 2006 draft onwards. Williams spent the first 7 seasons of his career with the Sixers. While Williams was a solid contributor, he was part of a Sixers team trying to find its identity after the departure of Allen Iverson. Becoming a free agent in 2012, Williams signed with the Atlanta Hawks but would be traded to Toronto in 2014. With the Raptors, Williams blossomed yet further into being a vital supporting player, picking up his first Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2015.

Finding himself a free agent once again, the guard signed a three-year deal with the Lakers. However, he was traded once more in 2017, joining the Rockets. He was then flipped to the Clippers just a few months later, where he would spend the next four years. Finally, Williams was traded back to the Hawks in 2021. Williams also left his mark on the music industry. Having recorded several singles himself, Williams featured on Meek Mill‘s Sixers hype track, “I Want It All”. Elsewhere, Drake‘s “6 Man”, from his 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, was about Williams. Now Lil Wayne is adding to that musical legacy.

Lil Wayne Drops Williams Freestyle

Lil Wayne spits a freestyle and honors Lou Williams for his NBA Retirement 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bEtnnbSm0m — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 26, 2023

Wayne shared an unexpected freestyle commemorating Williams’ career. Furthermore, the verse was full of references to the veteran sixth man’s time in the NBA. “My n-gga Lou Williams, man, 17 years in the game, finally retiring,” he said. “You the hardest n-gga in the world when you know the whole fucking NBA community know that you went to the fucking club to get some fucking lemon pepper Lou wings. And I know you know that if that would’ve been anybody else, them n-ggas would not be in the NBA! … N-ggas got songs after you, and you deserve every single bar, you deserve all your flowers, man.”

It’s not the first time Williams and Wayne have crossed paths. Along with 2Chainz, Wayne appeared on Williams’ 2021 single “Big Tuh“. Furthermore, Wayne is a massive basketball and holds a lot of respect for players such as Williams. Wayne’s freestyle earned praise from the music and basketball world alike. Drake commented: “the greatest ever.” Trey Young, who played with Williams on the Hawks, added “This tough af” followed by three fire emojis.

