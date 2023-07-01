YSL Member And Lil Wayne Bus Shooter Jimmy Winfrey Arrested In Las Vegas

Jimmy “PeeWee” Winfrey, a YSL affiliate who was convicted of shooting at Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015, has been arrested in Las Vegas. Winfrey had been on the run since May 2022 after being indicted in the sprawling RICO case against YSL.

Winfrey, who was named alongside the likes of Gunna and Young Thug in the RICO case, is best known for his 2015 arrest. While Lil Wayne, who Young Thug was beefing with at the time, was performing in Atlanta, Winfrey opened fire on Wayne’s tour bus. While Young Thug and Birdman were named as co-conspirators in the shooting, neither were charged over the incident. Winfrey was sentenced to 20 years in prison but was released in 2020. This was due to efforts to lower prison populations during the early days of the pandemic. Furthermore, he is expected to face re-trial and re-sentencing on the shooting charges. However, Winfrey fell off the map after federal agencies executed their raid against YSL.

More YSL Trial Drama

Breaking News Exclusive! #YSL Fugitive Jimmy "Pee Wee" Winfrey Has been captured by Vegas Police. This is the same individual who was charged and convicted of shooting up rapper Lil Wayne's tour bus. This is a developing story. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) July 21, 2023

The news of Winfrey’s arrest was first broken by Dennis Byron of Hip Hop Enquirer. According to Byron, Winfrey was indicted on four charges relating to the RICO case. Detained in Vegas, it is expected that Winfrey will be extradited to Georgia in the coming days. Of course, this news broke just hours after another major development in the trial. Young Thug, viewed as the ringleader in the YSL trial by prosecutors, was denied bond earlier on July 21. However, Judge Ural Glanville denied Thug bond for the third time since his indictment. This is another blow for the rapper as the complex case continues to drag on. Despite jury selection beginning in January, no jurors have been seated in the Fulton County case.

Furthermore, it’s not the only big trial news of July 21. Jurors in the trial of YNW Melly are reportedly deadlocked as they deliberate double homicide charges against the rapper. Due to the prolonged deliberations and deadlock, the judge has reportedly issued an Allen Charge to the jury. This means that they must “try harder” to make a unanimous decision or else he will declare a mistrial in the case.

