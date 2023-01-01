YNW Melly Judge Will Grant Mistrial If Jury Remains In Deadlock

YNW Melly is nearing closer to finding out his fate in his Broward County double murder trial. Like most high-profile cases, we’ve seen plenty of ups and downs over the weeks. For the most part, recent updates have appeared to be leaning in the prosecution’s favour. However, on Friday (July 21), Cathy Russon reported from the courthouse that the death-qualified jury serving the case is struggling to come to a final decision. Earlier this afternoon they sent a note indicating deadlock, explaining that “everyone is stuck on which side they’ve chosen.”

The state suggested that the judge read the Allen Charge, while the defense and judge agree that this note “doesn’t necessarily say they ARE deadlocked, just what if that happens.” Since then, further updates from Russon have indicated that Melly’s jurors are in fact struggling to come to an agreement. In response, they’ve been asked to attempt their deliberations one final time. If at that point they’re still unable to reach a consensus, a mistrial will be granted.

YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Jury in Deadlock

The 23-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial earlier this month but were ultimately denied their request. It’s worth noting that if the jury fails to reach a consensus today, Melly won’t necessarily be free. If the prosecution refiles its case, the process will begin again, marking another rollercoaster of emotions for the Florida native and his family.

Russon’s latest update came minutes ago, revealing that the jury has sent out another note, specifically a question for the judge. Social media is eagerly awaiting more information, and we’ll be sure to provide it as it comes.

Judge Will Grant Mistrial if Jury Remains in Deadlock

See a snippet from the Law & Crime live stream where it was confirmed that a mistrial will be granted if the jury is unable to reach a decision below. Do you have any predictions as to what YNW Melly’s fate might be when all is said and done? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

